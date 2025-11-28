A missile likely exploded at a military training ground near Orenburg, creating a cloud of purple smoke - Media

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 3396 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 6572 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 5296 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 20839 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 17005 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 16482 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 28848 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19044 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17273 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14906 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.5m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 16639 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 17021 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 19883 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 19322 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 18389 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 3372 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 11771 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 20819 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 18606 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 28832 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Mohammed bin Salman
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 21164 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 38482 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 58693 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 91465 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 106495 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
Nord Stream

A missile likely exploded at a military training ground near Orenburg, creating a cloud of purple smoke - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

An explosion occurred at a military training ground near Orenburg after a failed missile launch, causing a cloud of purple smoke to appear. Local authorities assure that there is no threat to the population and no evacuation is being carried out.

A missile likely exploded at a military training ground near Orenburg, creating a cloud of purple smoke - Media
Photo: ASTRA

Russian media are spreading information about another incident at a military training ground near Orenburg. According to the Telegram channel ASTRA, a cloud of purple smoke rose over the city of Yasny, where the eponymous launch base is located, and before that, local residents heard a powerful explosion. Eyewitnesses filmed the moment of the unsuccessful missile launch, UNN writes.

Details

Residents of Yasny claim that the cause was an unsuccessful missile launch – according to them, it exploded in the air, without reaching its intended trajectory. The local emergency service, as reported by Ural56.Ru, assured that there would be no evacuation, as "there is allegedly no threat to the population."

There are no official comments from the Russian authorities as of now.

Yasny is home to one of the key facilities of the Russian missile forces – a cosmodrome and a base from which long-range ground-based missiles are launched, including those that can be equipped with nuclear warheads.

Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into space27.11.25, 20:40 • 13586 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine