A missile likely exploded at a military training ground near Orenburg, creating a cloud of purple smoke - Media

Russian media are spreading information about another incident at a military training ground near Orenburg. According to the Telegram channel ASTRA, a cloud of purple smoke rose over the city of Yasny, where the eponymous launch base is located, and before that, local residents heard a powerful explosion. Eyewitnesses filmed the moment of the unsuccessful missile launch, UNN writes.

Residents of Yasny claim that the cause was an unsuccessful missile launch – according to them, it exploded in the air, without reaching its intended trajectory. The local emergency service, as reported by Ural56.Ru, assured that there would be no evacuation, as "there is allegedly no threat to the population."

There are no official comments from the Russian authorities as of now.

Yasny is home to one of the key facilities of the Russian missile forces – a cosmodrome and a base from which long-range ground-based missiles are launched, including those that can be equipped with nuclear warheads.

