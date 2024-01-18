A minibus collides with two trucks in Ternopil region: eight people injured

In the Ternopil region, a shuttle bus collided with two trucks, 8 people were injured, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Eight people with injuries of varying severity were hospitalized as a result of the accident," the statement said.

The accident happened on January 18 at about 14:00. An investigative team was sent to the scene. According to preliminary information, a shuttle bus and two trucks missed each other on the Domanove-Kovel-Chernivtsi-Terebleche highway near the turn to the village of Ostrov.

All the injured were taken to the hospital.

Drivers will have their blood samples taken to test for alcohol content.

The issue of registering this fact in the URPTI in accordance with Article 286 of the Criminal Code is being decided.

