A military hospital in Tula, Russia, has been on fire for five hours: the roof collapsed
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a Russian military hospital in Tula with a complete collapse of the roof covering an area of 1000 square meters. Firefighters have been fighting the fire for 5 hours, and the evacuated conscripts have been placed in other medical facilities.
The roof of the Russian military hospital on fire in Tula has completely collapsed. Firefighters have been unable to control the fire for about 5 hours. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.
"The roof of the burning military hospital in Tula has completely collapsed over an area of 1,000 square meters. Firefighters have been unable to control the fire for about 5 hours. According to preliminary data, the fire could have been caused by a faulty electrical wiring. The evacuated conscripts who were undergoing medical treatment have been placed in other medical facilities," RosMedia reported.
Recall
In the Russian Belgorod region , a fire broke out in a zoo, killing 6 zebras.