A military hospital in Tula, Russia, has been on fire for five hours: the roof collapsed

The roof of the Russian military hospital on fire in Tula has completely collapsed. Firefighters have been unable to control the fire for about 5 hours. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

"The roof of the burning military hospital in Tula has completely collapsed over an area of 1,000 square meters. Firefighters have been unable to control the fire for about 5 hours. According to preliminary data, the fire could have been caused by a faulty electrical wiring. The evacuated conscripts who were undergoing medical treatment have been placed in other medical facilities," RosMedia reported.

