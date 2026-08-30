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A military airfield in Russia's Yeisk was attacked; a fire and secondary detonation have been reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1884 views

A fire broke out at the military airfield in Yeisk following the attack. A secondary detonation was also heard; the extent of the damage is being clarified.

A military airfield in Russia's Yeisk was attacked; a fire and secondary detonation have been reported

In Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, a military airfield was attacked, after which a fire broke out on its territory and a secondary detonation occurred. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," UNN writes.

Details

The channel's monitoring group recorded, using satellite data, a fire near the taxiway and storage facilities of the military airfield.

According to "Crimean Wind," a secondary detonation was also heard near the facility after the attack. Information about the extent of the possible damage is currently being clarified.

There is currently no official data on the facilities hit at the airfield or the consequences of the attack.

At least 3 people were injured in Kyiv following the overnight attack; strikes were recorded in several districts30.08.26, 03:14 • 13804 views

Stepan Haftko

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