A military aircraft crashed in Russia, killing six crew members

A Tu-154 military aircraft crashed in russia; at least 6 people are reportedly dead, UNN reports, citing the Baza Telegram channel.

Details

The crash occurred near the village of Krasnoyarovo. There were seven people on board in total. Six crew members were killed, and one person was hospitalized with injuries. Fire services are working to extinguish the blaze. The aircraft belongs to the "Ukrainka" air group.

We would add

According to Baza, the preliminary cause of the Tu-154 military aircraft crash in the Amur Region was a fuel explosion on the plane.

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