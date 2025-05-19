A memorial plaque was torn down in the Heroes of Border Guards Square in Odesa: what is known about the incident

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13583 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 70581 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27680 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29168 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26839 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20281 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48222 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34284 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73610 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72532 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.5m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

May 19, 02:09 AM • 20045 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 39959 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

May 19, 02:58 AM • 30141 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

May 19, 03:27 AM • 38777 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 18418 views
Publications

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 70581 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 48222 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 225246 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 438095 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 362850 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 19119 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 97641 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 184801 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 87393 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 88464 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

A memorial plaque was torn down in the Heroes of Border Guards Square in Odesa: what is known about the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

In Odesa, police are investigating an incident in the Heroes of Border Guards Square, where activists tried to dismantle a memorial plaque. Criminal proceedings have been opened on the facts of fighting, theft and infliction of bodily harm.

A memorial plaque was torn down in the Heroes of Border Guards Square in Odesa: what is known about the incident

Odesa police are investigating the circumstances of the incident in the Heroes of Border Guards Square, where activists tried to remove a memorial plaque, and local residents tried to prevent it. Currently, police have opened two criminal proceedings and drawn up a protocol on administrative offense. This is reported by UNN with reference to the GUNP of Ukraine in the Odesa region.

Details

According to preliminary information, law enforcement officers established that a conflict occurred between representatives of one of the public organizations who tried to dismantle the memorial plaque and local residents for two days. On the first day, one citizen prevented activists from tearing off the plaque, as a result of which they used a gas canister against him. No statements or reports on this fact were received by the police.

The next evening, a message was received on the 102 hotline about a conflict between a group of people at the same address, which ended in a fight, the dismantling of a memorial plaque and the disappearance of a mobile phone of one of the participants in the incident

- the police said.

Currently, according to the statements of two representatives of the public organization, the police have entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 125 (minor bodily injuries) and Part 4 of Art. 185 (theft) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Other participants in the conflict did not apply to the police with statements.

Also, law enforcement officers drew up a protocol against a woman who damaged the plaque for violating state standards, norms and rules in the field of landscaping of settlements, rules of landscaping of territories of settlements (Article 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses). All circumstances of the incident are being established.

Let us remind you

On May 15, in Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of dead defenders installed on a flower bed. She reacted to the remarks of passers-by with a fight. Law enforcement officers detained the offender.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reacted to the incident, noting that he was preparing an order to strengthen security in the area of the memorial, as well as to ban entertainment events on Independence Square.

The next day, May 16, from the morning in Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, security was increased - after the incident, patrol police officers with weapons are on duty there to ensure order.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Odesa
Kyiv
Brent
$64.83
Bitcoin
$102,921.90
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,245.06
Ethereum
$2,409.70