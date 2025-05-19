A memorial plaque was torn down in the Heroes of Border Guards Square in Odesa: what is known about the incident

Odesa police are investigating the circumstances of the incident in the Heroes of Border Guards Square, where activists tried to remove a memorial plaque, and local residents tried to prevent it. Currently, police have opened two criminal proceedings and drawn up a protocol on administrative offense. This is reported by UNN with reference to the GUNP of Ukraine in the Odesa region.

Details

According to preliminary information, law enforcement officers established that a conflict occurred between representatives of one of the public organizations who tried to dismantle the memorial plaque and local residents for two days. On the first day, one citizen prevented activists from tearing off the plaque, as a result of which they used a gas canister against him. No statements or reports on this fact were received by the police.

The next evening, a message was received on the 102 hotline about a conflict between a group of people at the same address, which ended in a fight, the dismantling of a memorial plaque and the disappearance of a mobile phone of one of the participants in the incident - the police said.

Currently, according to the statements of two representatives of the public organization, the police have entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 125 (minor bodily injuries) and Part 4 of Art. 185 (theft) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Other participants in the conflict did not apply to the police with statements.

Also, law enforcement officers drew up a protocol against a woman who damaged the plaque for violating state standards, norms and rules in the field of landscaping of settlements, rules of landscaping of territories of settlements (Article 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses). All circumstances of the incident are being established.

Let us remind you

On May 15, in Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of dead defenders installed on a flower bed. She reacted to the remarks of passers-by with a fight. Law enforcement officers detained the offender.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reacted to the incident, noting that he was preparing an order to strengthen security in the area of the memorial, as well as to ban entertainment events on Independence Square.

The next day, May 16, from the morning in Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, security was increased - after the incident, patrol police officers with weapons are on duty there to ensure order.