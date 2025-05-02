A man's body was found at the "Dorogozhychi" metro station in Kyiv: police are establishing the circumstances

The body of a man was found at the "Dorohozhychi" metro station in Kyiv this morning. The press service of the police said that no signs of violent death were found, reports UNN.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the circumstances of the passenger's death and the rest of the information about the person.

Supplement

A man's body aged 40-45 was discovered in Nyvky Park. The Shevchenkivskyi District Police are establishing the circumstances of the death.

