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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

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A man wounded during the September 1 attack has died in a Kyiv hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

A 30-year-old man wounded during the enemy attack on September 1 has died in Kyiv. Thirteen people were injured at the time, and nine were hospitalized.

A man wounded during the September 1 attack has died in a Kyiv hospital

In Kyiv, a 30-year-old man who was injured in an enemy attack on September 1 died in hospital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, a 30-year-old man who sustained injuries as a result of an enemy attack on September 1 died in hospital. We express our condolences to his family and loved ones

- the statement reads.

Update

On September 1, 13 people affected by enemy attacks sought medical attention in Kyiv, and nine were hospitalized. Two fires were recorded in the city.

A differentiated "color-coded" threat alert system has begun operating in Kyiv06.09.26, 15:49 • 5756 views

Olga Rozgon

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