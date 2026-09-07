A man wounded during the September 1 attack has died in a Kyiv hospital

In Kyiv, a 30-year-old man who was injured in an enemy attack on September 1 died in hospital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, a 30-year-old man who sustained injuries as a result of an enemy attack on September 1 died in hospital. We express our condolences to his family and loved ones - the statement reads.

Update

On September 1, 13 people affected by enemy attacks sought medical attention in Kyiv, and nine were hospitalized. Two fires were recorded in the city.

A differentiated "color-coded" threat alert system has begun operating in Kyiv