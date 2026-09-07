A man wounded during the September 1 attack has died in a Kyiv hospital
Kyiv • UNN
A 30-year-old man wounded during the enemy attack on September 1 has died in Kyiv. Thirteen people were injured at the time, and nine were hospitalized.
In Kyiv, a 30-year-old man who was injured in an enemy attack on September 1 died in hospital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, UNN writes.
Unfortunately, a 30-year-old man who sustained injuries as a result of an enemy attack on September 1 died in hospital. We express our condolences to his family and loved ones
Update
On September 1, 13 people affected by enemy attacks sought medical attention in Kyiv, and nine were hospitalized. Two fires were recorded in the city.
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