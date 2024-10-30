A man who tried to illegally return from the EU to Ukraine was detained in Zakarpattia with a gunshot
A 30-year-old Odesa resident who illegally crossed the border from Slovakia was detained in Zakarpattia. The man had previously illegally traveled to the EU, but after unsuccessful job searches in Germany, he decided to return to Ukraine.
Recently, Ukrainian border guards detained a man in Zakarpattia who wanted to illegally enter Ukraine from the EU. This was stated by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.
Details
The subject illegally crossed the border from Slovakia, after which he was detained by border guards of the "Uzhhorod" department of the Chop detachment.
It is noted that Ukrainian border guards were informed about the violator by Slovak colleagues.
Upon hearing the approach of the response team, the offender began to run away and hide in the thickets. The fugitive ignored the border guards' requests to stop. In order to stop him, the border guards had to make several warning shots in the air
The violator was taken to the border guard unit to draw up administrative proceedings for illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine.
As the border guards found out, the detainee was a 30-year-old resident of Odesa region. He admitted to border guards that he had illegally crossed the border into the EU in early September.
Then the man risked his life and health by walking through the Bukovyna forest to Romania for four days. Later, the offender moved to Germany, but after unsuccessful job searches, he decided to return to Ukraine.
Fearing liability for the previous violation, he planned the route outside the checkpoints, using online maps.
Addendum
Border guards emphasize that Article 33 of the Constitution of Ukraine stipulates that a citizen of Ukraine cannot be deprived of the right to return to his or her country at any time.
(...) at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine, border guards have repeatedly detected people returning after having illegally traveled abroad. Border guards issue administrative proceedings against such citizens for illegal border crossing
Recall
State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that since August, there has been a significant decrease in the number of attempts to illegally cross the border of Ukraine.