A man fell from the window of a military recruitment center in Kharkiv region while trying to escape - the recruitment center

In the Kharkiv region, a conscripted man fell from the third-floor window of the TCC during an escape; he was taken to the hospital with injuries, the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) reported on Facebook on Friday, noting that a preliminary check established that "no illegal actions" were taken against the man by TCC representatives, writes by UNN.

In one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers in the Kharkiv region, during the night, a conscripted citizen, during an escape attempt, out of his own carelessness, fell from the third-floor window of the administrative building - reported by the TCC.

As a result of the fall, the citizen reportedly sustained bodily injuries to his limbs, ribs, and head. "An emergency medical team was immediately called for the victim, which promptly delivered him to a medical facility to receive the necessary assistance," the statement said.

"Based on the results of the preliminary investigation, it was established that no illegal actions were committed against the said citizen by the representatives of the RTCK and SZ. The incident occurred solely due to the careless and reckless actions of the citizen himself, who, evading the fulfillment of his military duty, put his own life and health at risk," the TCC stated.

Thus, they urged "citizens and media representatives to carefully verify the information being disseminated and refrain from spreading unverified, distorted, and manipulative messages".

