A man fell from the window of a military recruitment center in Kharkiv region while trying to escape - the recruitment center

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
07:30 AM • 3296 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 12952 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14565 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 35113 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 92246 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 94062 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90287 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 93774 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 169162 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 71790 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
8.9m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Odesa and Sumy with attack drones: fires broke out in the citiesJune 19, 10:39 PM • 16394 views
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 38695 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 19843 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case02:48 AM • 15410 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 6452 views
Publications
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 3290 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 125031 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 137862 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 169162 views
How kindergartens will work in the 2025-2026 academic yearJune 19, 08:45 AM • 197987 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 48253 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 70938 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 192409 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 238693 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 225142 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

A man fell from the window of a military recruitment center in Kharkiv region while trying to escape - the recruitment center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In the Kharkiv region, a conscript fell from the third-floor window of a military recruitment center while attempting to escape. He sustained bodily injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A man fell from the window of a military recruitment center in Kharkiv region while trying to escape - the recruitment center

In the Kharkiv region, a conscripted man fell from the third-floor window of the TCC during an escape; he was taken to the hospital with injuries,  the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) reported on Facebook on Friday, noting that  a preliminary check established that "no illegal actions" were taken against the man by TCC representatives,  writes by UNN.

In one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers in the Kharkiv region, during the night, a conscripted citizen, during an escape attempt, out of his own carelessness, fell from the third-floor window of the administrative building

- reported by the TCC.

As a result of the fall, the citizen reportedly sustained bodily injuries to his limbs, ribs, and head. "An emergency medical team was immediately called for the victim, which promptly delivered him to a medical facility to receive the necessary assistance," the statement said.

"Based on the results of the preliminary investigation, it was established that no illegal actions were committed against the said citizen by the representatives of the RTCK and SZ. The incident occurred solely due to the careless and reckless actions of the citizen himself, who, evading the fulfillment of his military duty, put his own life and health at risk," the TCC stated.

Thus, they urged "citizens and media representatives to carefully verify the information being disseminated and refrain from spreading unverified, distorted, and manipulative messages".

A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case20.06.25, 05:48 • 15388 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9