A little-known commercial structure blocked the road to the Odessa Portside plant (video)

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60150 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103327 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146429 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150810 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246999 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173374 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164767 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224001 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62381 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100476 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100476 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM • 32187 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32187 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 43347 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43347 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 36297 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36297 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246999 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210310 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236159 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223081 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 60150 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36297 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43347 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112232 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112232 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113175 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113175 views
A little-known commercial structure blocked the road to the Odessa Portside plant (video)
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 18313 views

A little-known commercial structure blocked the road to the Odessa Portside plant (video)

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18313 views

A little-known commercial structure blocked the road to the Odessa Portside plant.

A little – known commercial structure today, May 22, organized the closure of the road to the critical infrastructure object-the Odessa Portside plant, reports UNN.

As it became known UNN, we are talking about the company Allseeds, which, according to a court decision, was denied the right to use this road.

However, the company decided to organize an unauthorized protest action and organized the blocking of the road to a strategic important object.

As can be seen in the video, the commercial structure attracted elderly women and men to the overlap, who walk along the pedestrian crossing in an organized and obvious way on someone's instructions.

Odessa Portside plant is an important participant in the grain corridor. And by such actions, a little-known commercial structure actually blocks the operation of the corridor, disrupts the fulfillment of obligations of decent Ukrainian companies to ship grain.

In the context of Russian aggression, such actions are not just a protest action, but sabotage and encroachment on the economic security of our state. And law enforcement agencies should be interested in this.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Economy

