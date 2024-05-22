A little-known commercial structure blocked the road to the Odessa Portside plant (video)

A little – known commercial structure today, May 22, organized the closure of the road to the critical infrastructure object-the Odessa Portside plant, reports UNN.

As it became known UNN, we are talking about the company Allseeds, which, according to a court decision, was denied the right to use this road.

However, the company decided to organize an unauthorized protest action and organized the blocking of the road to a strategic important object.

As can be seen in the video, the commercial structure attracted elderly women and men to the overlap, who walk along the pedestrian crossing in an organized and obvious way on someone's instructions.

Odessa Portside plant is an important participant in the grain corridor. And by such actions, a little-known commercial structure actually blocks the operation of the corridor, disrupts the fulfillment of obligations of decent Ukrainian companies to ship grain.

In the context of Russian aggression, such actions are not just a protest action, but sabotage and encroachment on the economic security of our state. And law enforcement agencies should be interested in this.