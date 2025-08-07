A lazy day in dry, sunny weather: the forecast predicts warmth and no significant changes in the coming day

The meteorological forecast warns - dry sunny weather in Ukraine. This is evidenced by the map, on which an anticyclone is quite obvious.

UNN reports with reference to the page of forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

On Friday, August 7, forecasters can put their feet up)) and dreamily look out the window. If there is no alarm. Because the anticyclone (on the map) will cause dry sunny weather everywhere in Ukraine and a calm lazy day for meteorologists. - Didenko reports.

According to the current forecast, the air temperature will be without significant changes.

in the south and southeast +29+33 degrees;

but in most regions of Ukraine around +24 and +29.

No precipitation in Kyiv. According to Didenko, similar weather in the capital may persist for the next day.

The air temperature is around +25 degrees. By the way - nights are already quite cool in many places, it's time to keep floral pajamas with sleeves nearby and cover your knees. But this is only at night, during the day it will be comfortably warm. August) - the forecaster warns.

Recall

July 2024 was the third hottest month on record globally. The temperature was 0.27°C colder than the record July 2023 and 0.23°C colder than July 2024.

On Thursday, August 7, mostly warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine.