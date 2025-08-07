A lazy day in dry, sunny weather: the forecast predicts warmth and no significant changes in the coming day

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 13256 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 19766 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 21181 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM • 18777 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 28139 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 47575 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 51774 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 105983 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 68739 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 61702 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
53%
756mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi RihAugust 7, 12:34 AM • 21275 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideoAugust 7, 01:37 AM • 25799 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugeesAugust 7, 03:09 AM • 23975 views
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhoto05:55 AM • 14315 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 12510 views
Publications
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 13317 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 21262 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 106023 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 83441 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 108767 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tim Cook
Joe Biden
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 104524 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 115855 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 108807 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 120999 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 138976 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
The Guardian
Tesla Cybertruck

A lazy day in dry, sunny weather: the forecast predicts warmth and no significant changes in the coming day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

On August 7, dry, sunny weather is expected in Ukraine without significant temperature changes. In the south up to +33°C, in most regions +24...+29°C.

A lazy day in dry, sunny weather: the forecast predicts warmth and no significant changes in the coming day

The meteorological forecast warns - dry sunny weather in Ukraine. This is evidenced by the map, on which an anticyclone is quite obvious.

UNN reports with reference to the page of forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

On Friday, August 7, forecasters can put their feet up)) and dreamily look out the window. If there is no alarm. Because the anticyclone (on the map) will cause dry sunny weather everywhere in Ukraine and a calm lazy day for meteorologists.

- Didenko reports.

According to the current forecast, the air temperature will be without significant changes.

  • in the south and southeast +29+33 degrees;
    • but in most regions of Ukraine around +24 and +29.

      No precipitation in Kyiv. According to Didenko, similar weather in the capital may persist for the next day.

      The air temperature is around +25 degrees. By the way - nights are already quite cool in many places, it's time to keep floral pajamas with sleeves nearby and cover your knees. But this is only at night, during the day it will be comfortably warm. August)

      - the forecaster warns.

      Recall

      July 2024 was the third hottest month on record globally. The temperature was 0.27°C colder than the record July 2023 and 0.23°C colder than July 2024.

      On Thursday, August 7, mostly warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Weather and environment
      Ukraine
      Kyiv