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A large-scale production of counterfeit cosmetics worth more than UAH 235 million was exposed in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

In Kharkiv and Lviv, authorities seized 130 tonnes of counterfeit cosmetics, raw materials and equipment. About 50 people were involved in the scheme.

A large-scale production of counterfeit cosmetics worth more than UAH 235 million was exposed in Kharkiv

A large-scale operation producing counterfeit perfumes and cosmetics was uncovered in Kharkiv. During 14 searches in Kharkiv and Lviv, approximately 130 tonnes of finished products, raw materials and equipment with an estimated value of over UAH 235 million were seized. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, the scheme’s participants organized a full cycle of illegal production—from manufacturing, bottling and packaging to applying the labels of well-known global brands and selling the goods through specially created websites.

About 50 people were involved in the illegal activity. Some of them were used as nominal heads of controlled enterprises.

According to the investigation, the organizers were two foreign nationals. After the start of russia’s full-scale invasion, they left Ukraine but continued to manage the business remotely.

The products were manufactured and stored in rented warehouse premises. A fully equipped workshop was set up in one of them. A private house was also used for storage.

To make the counterfeits look like original products, labels, markings and watermarks of well-known brands were applied to the packaging, while specialized equipment was used for bottling.

Perfumes, body mists and shimmers, hair sprays, aroma diffusers, shower gels, lotions, creams, cosmetic masks and other goods were sold as originals. Orders were sent to customers by mail.

During the searches, approximately 130 tonnes of products, raw materials and equipment, a Renault Trafic vehicle, almost UAH 1 million in cash, bank cards, phones, laptops, rough notes and other material evidence were seized.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the Novobavarskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—for the intentional infringement of rights to intellectual property objects that caused material damage on an especially large scale

—the statement reads.

After the necessary expert examinations are conducted and the exact amount of the damage caused is established, the issue of notifying the persons involved of suspicion will be decided. The possible presence of elements of other criminal offenses in their actions is also being examined.

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Olga Rozgon

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