A large-scale fire broke out in Moscow near the water sports academy
Kyiv • UNN
A two-story wooden building caught fire on the territory of the Ushakov Academy in Sribny Bor. The fire covered 200 square meters, and there were no casualties.
In the Russian capital, a fire broke out on the territory of the Ushakov Aquatics Academy in Sribny Bor, UNN reports with reference to Shot.
According to Shot, a wooden structure is on fire
"Firefighters are currently battling a fire that has engulfed a two-story building on Tamanska Street. The area of the fire is 200 square meters. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation," the statement said.