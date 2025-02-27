A large-scale fire broke out at a service station in Kyiv: police are investigating the cause

On February 27, a large-scale fire broke out at a service station on Pavlo Usenko Street in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. The fire engulfed the building and destroyed 9 cars that were being repaired. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Details

"The fire engulfed one of the buildings of the service station and spread to the neighboring premises, covering a total area of about 300 meters," the police said.

Rescuers reported that the fire was extinguished, and there was no information about any injuries.

The fire destroyed the workspace and about 9 cars that were being repaired.

The police are at the scene to find out the cause of the fire and decide how to classify it.

"The investigative team of the Dnipro Police Department continues to work at the scene to find out the cause of the fire, and the issue of legal classification is being resolved," the police said.

Previously

A fire broke out in the Pechersk district of Kyiv on the territory of the Tsarsky business center.