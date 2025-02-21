A large-scale fire broke out at a plastic recycling plant in the kaluga region of russia

A fire has engulfed a plastic recycling plant in the kaluga region of russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

A large-scale fire broke out in the aggressor's Kaluga region at a plastic recycling facility. The incident occurred near the village of okorokovo in the zhukovsky district.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire covered a large area, and thick black smoke rose high into the sky. It can be seen even from obninsk, which is located several kilometers from the center of the fire.

The exact circumstances of the fire are currently under investigation. There is no information about the victims yet.

