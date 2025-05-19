A large-scale failure in the operation of ChatGPT worldwide - Downdetector

Currently, a large-scale failure is occurring worldwide in the operation of the ChatGPT chatbot. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from the online platform Downdetector.

Right now, there is a large-scale failure in the operation of ChatGPT worldwide – the message says.

A few days after OpenAI announced the GPT update, promising changes in "intelligence", the company's CEO Sam Altman admitted in X that the virtual assistant has become "too submissive", but promised that OpenAI would work on fixes "as soon as possible".