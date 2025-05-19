A large-scale failure in the operation of ChatGPT worldwide - Downdetector

$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 46991 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 50126 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 156521 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 59576 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 58370 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 42559 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 30859 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 81218 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35416 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 74007 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Publications
Exclusives
Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 27993 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 32104 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 25547 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 37225 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 63314 views
The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 22914 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 47012 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 156575 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 81233 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 255526 views
Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 9594 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 11090 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 64303 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 110306 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 196904 views
Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

A large-scale failure in the operation of ChatGPT worldwide - Downdetector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

Today, a large-scale failure occurred in the operation of the ChatGPT chatbot. This is reported by the Downdetector platform, which specializes in tracking failures.

A large-scale failure in the operation of ChatGPT worldwide - Downdetector

Currently, a large-scale failure is occurring worldwide in the operation of the ChatGPT chatbot. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from the online platform Downdetector.

Details

Right now, there is a large-scale failure in the operation of ChatGPT worldwide

 – the message says.

We remind

A few days after OpenAI announced the GPT update, promising changes in "intelligence", the company's CEO Sam Altman admitted in X that the virtual assistant has become "too submissive", but promised that OpenAI would work on fixes "as soon as possible".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
