A large-scale failure in the operation of ChatGPT worldwide - Downdetector
Kyiv • UNN
Today, a large-scale failure occurred in the operation of the ChatGPT chatbot. This is reported by the Downdetector platform, which specializes in tracking failures.
Right now, there is a large-scale failure in the operation of ChatGPT worldwide
A few days after OpenAI announced the GPT update, promising changes in "intelligence", the company's CEO Sam Altman admitted in X that the virtual assistant has become "too submissive", but promised that OpenAI would work on fixes "as soon as possible".