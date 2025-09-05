A large group of Ukrainian children rescued from occupied territories - OP

As part of President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a large group of children was evacuated from temporarily occupied territories. They suffered from coercion and oppression, and are now safe in Ukraine. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

A large group of Ukrainian children was rescued from temporarily occupied territories. During the years of occupation, they experienced oppression, coercion, and the imposition of Russian propaganda, and today they are safe and receiving the necessary assistance in Ukraine - he wrote on his page.

Among them are sisters whom the occupation authorities tried to take to an orphanage after their mother's death, and children who were forced to sing the Russian anthem and participate in propaganda meetings with Russian military personnel.

And also a teenager who, despite health problems, was put on military registration, and his mother was humiliated for refusing to send her children to militarized events.

Today, all of them receive support: they restore documents, undergo psychological rehabilitation, and receive support to start a new free life - Yermak reported.

