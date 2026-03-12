A large fire broke out at the Tikhoretsk-Nafta oil transshipment terminal in Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack.

On the night of March 12, a strategically important oil hub in the Russian city of Tikhoretsk became the target of a massive drone attack, which led to the detonation and powerful ignition of fuel tanks. Local residents recorded a series of explosions, after which columns of thick smoke and open fire rose over the territory of the transshipment point. The facility, which is part of Transneft, is one of the largest logistics centers in southern Russia, through which oil products are transported in the region. This was reported by the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

Details

According to a visual analysis of footage taken by eyewitnesses on the R-217 "Caucasus" highway, at least two centers of intense burning were found on the terminal's territory. Analysts of the Astra project note that the nature of the flames and smoke indicates a direct hit on fuel tanks, which are on the balance sheet of Tikhoretsk-Nafta LLC. The district authorities confirmed the incident, involving more than 80 rescuers and dozens of special equipment units in eliminating the consequences, but the extent of the destruction of technological equipment is currently being clarified.

The footage shows two centers of ignition. Open burning, it seems, in front of the tank, but also behind it, thick smoke is pouring out - presumably, fuel tanks are burning. During the drone attack in Tikhoretsk, a fire broke out at the refinery. Emergency services are working at the scene - Astra reports.

The Tikhoretsk terminal plays the role of a key transshipment point, providing a connection between oil fields and the southern ports of the country. Stopping or limiting the operation of this facility due to a fire can significantly complicate the logistics of energy carriers and the supply of fuel for the aggressor's military needs.

In January-February, the Defense Forces hit 13 oil and gas facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation