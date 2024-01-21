A kindergarten was opened in the subway in Kharkiv

Not only schoolchildren but also preschoolers are now studying underground in Kharkiv. 650 children have already been enrolled in kindergarten in the subway. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

Just a year ago, the prospect of offline education in Kharkiv during the war seemed impossible. Today, we not only conduct regular lessons in standard classrooms, but also launch a metro kindergarten for preschoolers, which has already enrolled 650 children - a quarter of all future first-graders in the city said Terekhov

According to Terekhov, the metro garden will be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Everyone had and still has the opportunity to join. The selection criterion was based solely on age emphasized the mayor of Kharkiv.

He added that he was confident in the success of this project and promised to share plans for its expansion in the near future.

Construction of an underground school in Kharkiv: Terekhov showed at what stage of work