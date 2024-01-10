Construction of an underground school in Kharkiv: Terekhov showed at what stage of work

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 45855 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106694 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135315 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134388 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174433 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170933 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279949 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178133 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167119 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148786 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101988 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101650 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103619 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65899 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 37546 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 45754 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279941 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247971 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233144 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258531 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28670 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135313 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105544 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105565 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121738 views
Construction of an underground school in Kharkiv: Terekhov showed at what stage of work

Construction of an underground school in Kharkiv: Terekhov showed at what stage of work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24689 views

Construction of Kharkiv's first underground school continues despite difficulties; Mayor Terekhov expects it to open in March 2024, and another school is planned for the city center.

The first underground school in Kharkiv's Industrial District is scheduled to open in March 2024. Another such school is to be built in one of the city's central districts. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The construction of the first "underground school" in Kharkiv's Industrial District is proceeding according to schedule, despite enemy shelling, frost and bad weather.

Today, all concrete structures have been installed, so the work is now focused on water and heat insulation, sewage and water supply systems, and ventilation,

- Terekhov said.

He also noted that the contractors promise to keep up the pace so that we can start teaching our children here in March and start building the next such school in one of the city's central districts.

Recall

On November 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited schoolchildren who are studying at a Kharkiv metro station due to the conflict and awarded teachers with awards for their dedication. Zelenskyy emphasized that continuing education is a sign of life during war.

The enemy fired at more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region over the last day, hit the regional center with two S-300 missiles10.01.24, 08:51 • 32169 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society

Contact us about advertising