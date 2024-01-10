Construction of an underground school in Kharkiv: Terekhov showed at what stage of work

The first underground school in Kharkiv's Industrial District is scheduled to open in March 2024. Another such school is to be built in one of the city's central districts. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The construction of the first "underground school" in Kharkiv's Industrial District is proceeding according to schedule, despite enemy shelling, frost and bad weather.

Today, all concrete structures have been installed, so the work is now focused on water and heat insulation, sewage and water supply systems, and ventilation, - Terekhov said.

He also noted that the contractors promise to keep up the pace so that we can start teaching our children here in March and start building the next such school in one of the city's central districts.

Recall

On November 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited schoolchildren who are studying at a Kharkiv metro station due to the conflict and awarded teachers with awards for their dedication. Zelenskyy emphasized that continuing education is a sign of life during war.

The enemy fired at more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region over the last day, hit the regional center with two S-300 missiles