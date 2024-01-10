The enemy fired at more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region over the last day, hit the regional center with two S-300 missiles

Russian troops attacked more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day, including two S-300 missiles on Tuesday evening. A children's health center was damaged. There were no casualties. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

Around 23:00, Russian occupants attacked Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod with two S-300 missiles. A children's health center was damaged. The medical building and the dining room were destroyed, and the territory of the center was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Details

During the day, the occupiers struck more than 17 settlements in the region: Udy, Vesele, Slobozhanske in Kharkiv district, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha in Chuhuiv district, Kupyansk, Ivanivka in Kupyansk district. Air strikes were recorded in Vesele, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Berestove of Kupyansk district.

At about 9:30 a.m., as a result of hostile fire, power line poles were damaged in Slobozhanske village, Kharkiv district. There were no casualties.

Later, the Russians shelled the village again. The building of the village council, windows, roof, fence, walls and the adjacent neighboring building were damaged. There were no casualties.

