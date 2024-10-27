A helicopter with four people on board crashed in the kirov region of russia
Kyiv • UNN
A Mi-2 helicopter from Vyatkaavia crashed in the kirov region of the terrorist country. There were four people on board - a pilot, a doctor, and two paramedics - all of whom were killed.
A Mi-2 helicopter crashed in the kirov region of the terrorist country. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
There were four people on board the helicopter: a pilot, a doctor and two paramedics. During the rescue operations, the rescuers first found the bodies of three of the victims, and later found the body of the fourth.
According to the data, the alarm signal was received by the dispatcher's desk at 17:55. Rescue teams are working at the scene.
The helicopter belongs to Vyatkaavia LLC, and, according to preliminary information, the company's CEO and pilot Valentin Komlev was on board. Information about the incident is currently being clarified.
russian military helicopter likely crashed over the Kerch Strait26.10.24, 19:18 • 26581 view