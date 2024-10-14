A group of teenagers who set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Chernihiv region on Russia's order are detained
Four minors were detained in Chernihiv region who damaged railroad equipment on the instructions of Russian special services. The teenagers face life imprisonment for sabotage under martial law.
The Security Service and the National Police detained four teenagers who were destroying relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia in Chernihiv region. They set fire to the facilities on the order of the Russian Federation. Now they face life imprisonment, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.
According to the investigation, a 15-year-old resident of the Nizhyn district came to the attention of Russian special services. Reportedly, the young man was actively looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.
On the instructions of the occupiers, he involved two classmates and another minor acquaintance in subversive activities.
It is reported that the teenagers first established the geolocation of the railroad equipment and then set it on fire using a flammable mixture.
In doing so, they damaged a relay cabinet responsible for the safe movement of trains on a strategically important section of the railroad.
Law enforcement officers detained all four arsonists in hot pursuit, and instead of money from Russia, they face life imprisonment.
Law enforcement officers served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law). They are currently in custody.
