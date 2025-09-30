A fire truck exploded on a mine while extinguishing a forest fire in Kharkiv region, a rescuer was injured
Kyiv • UNN
A State Emergency Service fire truck exploded on an anti-tank mine in the Izium district of Kharkiv region. The driver of the special equipment was injured while extinguishing a forest fire covering an area of 23 hectares.
Details
As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the Petrivske forestry of the Izium district, a fire truck exploded on an explosive device (preliminarily, an enemy anti-tank mine). The driver of the special equipment was injured.
The fire covered a coniferous litter area of about 23 hectares.
30 rescuers and 10 units of State Emergency Service equipment, as well as 10 employees and 6 units of forestry equipment, have been involved in the liquidation.
Pyrotechnic teams of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.
