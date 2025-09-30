A fire truck exploded on a mine while extinguishing a forest fire in Kharkiv region, a rescuer was injured

In the Kharkiv region, a fire truck exploded while extinguishing a forest fire, injuring the driver, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, in the Petrivske forestry of the Izium district, a fire truck exploded on an explosive device (preliminarily, an enemy anti-tank mine). The driver of the special equipment was injured.

The fire covered a coniferous litter area of about 23 hectares.

30 rescuers and 10 units of State Emergency Service equipment, as well as 10 employees and 6 units of forestry equipment, have been involved in the liquidation.

Pyrotechnic teams of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

In Kharkiv region, a car exploded on an explosive device: three injured