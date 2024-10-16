A fire broke out on the territory of a military airfield in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
An administrative building is on fire at the Chkalovsky military airfield in the Moscow region. The area of the fire is 800 square meters, there are no casualties, and there are no official comments from the Russian authorities.
A building on the territory of the Chkalovsky military airfield is on fire in the Russian suburbs, UNN reports with reference to Astra.
According to the TV channels close to the Russian security forces, an administrative building caught fire, with an area of 800 square meters. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.
There are no official comments from the Russian authorities.