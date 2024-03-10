A fire broke out on a gas pipeline in the Tyumen region in russia

In russia, a large-scale fire broke out on a gas pipeline in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) of the Tyumen region. This was reported by the russian media, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the explosion occurred at the Bobrovsky linear production department of main gas pipelines, as reported by local residents.

It is noted that the incident occurred on a gas pipeline near the village of Likhma. The fire was quite powerful - the fire and smoke column were visible "several kilometers away".

The russian media, citing the press service of the russian Emergencies Ministry, reported that no one was allegedly injured in the explosion on the territory of the pharmacy near the village of Likhma. The emergency services of the region assured that the area "was uninhabited.

Recall

In the russian city of Kursk, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot. The local governor said that the fire was allegedly caused by a Ukrainian drone attack