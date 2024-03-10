A fire broke out on a gas pipeline in the Tyumen region in russia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 3246 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 13678 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22158 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 165143 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156650 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165436 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214281 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247694 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153480 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371246 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 13678 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 165143 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137235 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156651 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149039 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14170 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19217 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 42702 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A fire broke out on a gas pipeline in the Tyumen region in russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40443 views

A large-scale fire broke out on a gas pipeline in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District of the Tyumen Region in russia.

A fire broke out on a gas pipeline in the Tyumen region in russia

In russia, a large-scale fire broke out on a gas pipeline in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) of the Tyumen region. This was reported by the russian media, UNN writes.

Details 

It is noted that the explosion occurred at the Bobrovsky linear production department of main gas pipelines, as reported by local residents.

It is noted that the incident occurred on a gas pipeline near the village of Likhma. The fire was quite powerful - the fire and smoke column were visible "several kilometers away".

The russian media, citing the press service of the russian Emergencies Ministry, reported that no one was allegedly injured in the explosion on the territory of the pharmacy near the village of Likhma. The emergency services of the region assured that the area "was uninhabited.

Recall

In the russian city of Kursk, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot. The local governor said that  the fire was allegedly caused by a Ukrainian drone attack

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11