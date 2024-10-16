A fire broke out in the warehouses of a bus plant in Lviv: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in the warehouse of a sawmill on the territory of a bus plant in Lviv. The fire covered 1,500 square meters, and 88 rescuers in 17 vehicles were engaged to extinguish it. No one was injured.
In Lviv, a fire broke out in the warehouse of a sawmill on the territory of a bus plant. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, UNN reports.
Details
The fire broke out around two in the morning and covered an area of 1500 square meters.
A total of 88 rescuers on 17 fire trucks were engaged to fight the fire. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the SES, the fire was extinguished in a few hours. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
