A fire broke out in the restaurant “Slava Ukraina” in Estonia: according to preliminary information, it could be arson

On Friday, January 31, a fire broke out in the Ukrainian restaurant Slava Ukraina in Estonia. According to preliminary information, it could have been arson. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

According to the newspaper, the police received a report of a fire on Kopli Street in northern Tallinn at 4:45 am on January 31.

“According to preliminary information, it could have been arson. The circumstances of the incident will be investigated in criminal proceedings under the article on damage and destruction of property. This is a preliminary legal assessment, as evidence is still being collected,” said Britta Sepp, a spokeswoman for the Police and Border Guard Department.

It is noted that the rescuers forced open the door and found a fire in the restaurant on the ground floor. The fire was only in the restaurant, but the smoke spread to the hotel.

Restaurant owner Mart Luik said that the camera footage showed that it was a deliberate and conscious act.

