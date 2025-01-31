A fire broke out in the restaurant “Slava Ukraina” in Estonia: according to preliminary information, it could be arson

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25225 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66811 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102767 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 124116 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102388 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129971 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103553 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106748 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103289 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 92935 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112673 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107119 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25235 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 124118 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129972 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162864 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152960 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7656 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107119 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112673 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138642 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140418 views
A fire broke out in the restaurant “Slava Ukraina” in Estonia: according to preliminary information, it could be arson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29728 views

An arson attack on the Ukrainian restaurant “Slava Ukraini” has taken place in Tallinn, as evidenced by surveillance cameras. The fire broke out in the morning of January 31, and the police opened a criminal investigation.

On Friday, January 31, a fire broke out in the Ukrainian restaurant Slava Ukraina in Estonia. According to preliminary information, it could have been arson. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the police received a report of a fire on Kopli Street in northern Tallinn at 4:45 am on January 31.

“According to preliminary information, it could have been arson. The circumstances of the incident will be investigated in criminal proceedings under the article on damage and destruction of property. This is a preliminary legal assessment, as evidence is still being collected,” said Britta Sepp, a spokeswoman for the Police and Border Guard Department.

It is noted that the rescuers forced open the door and found a fire in the restaurant on the ground floor. The fire was only in the restaurant, but the smoke spread to the hotel.

Restaurant owner Mart Luik said that the camera footage showed that it was a deliberate and conscious act.

Recall

In Spain, a warehouse explosion at the Rheinmetall Expal Munitions ammunition and explosives plant injured six people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
reinmetallRheinmetal
spainSpain
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

