January 25, 06:28 PM • 14083 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 25169 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 22479 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 21539 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 18888 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 16899 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16285 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16399 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27369 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 46179 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Publications
Exclusives
A fire broke out in an office on Khreshchatyk in the capital: there was a collapse of the ceiling and heavy smoke.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

A 4-story office building is on fire on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. The ceiling between the 2nd and 3rd floors collapsed, and there is heavy smoke.

A fire broke out in an office on Khreshchatyk in the capital: there was a collapse of the ceiling and heavy smoke.

A fire broke out in an office building on Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv, a ceiling collapsed, and heavy smoke was observed, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, according to UNN.

The fire occurred on the 1st floor of a 4-story office building on Khreshchatyk Street. The ceiling between the 2nd and 3rd floors collapsed.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Rescuers, as noted, are extinguishing the fire.

"Heavy smoke is observed at the scene," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

Air quality in one of Kyiv's districts may worsen due to a warehouse fire - KMDA23.01.26, 12:11 • 3864 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies