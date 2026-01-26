A fire broke out in an office on Khreshchatyk in the capital: there was a collapse of the ceiling and heavy smoke.

A fire broke out in an office building on Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv, a ceiling collapsed, and heavy smoke was observed, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, according to UNN.

The fire occurred on the 1st floor of a 4-story office building on Khreshchatyk Street. The ceiling between the 2nd and 3rd floors collapsed. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Rescuers, as noted, are extinguishing the fire.

"Heavy smoke is observed at the scene," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

