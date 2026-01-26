A fire broke out in an office on Khreshchatyk in the capital: there was a collapse of the ceiling and heavy smoke.
Kyiv • UNN
A 4-story office building is on fire on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. The ceiling between the 2nd and 3rd floors collapsed, and there is heavy smoke.
A fire broke out in an office building on Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv, a ceiling collapsed, and heavy smoke was observed, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, according to UNN.
The fire occurred on the 1st floor of a 4-story office building on Khreshchatyk Street. The ceiling between the 2nd and 3rd floors collapsed.
Rescuers, as noted, are extinguishing the fire.
"Heavy smoke is observed at the scene," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.
