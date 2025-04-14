A fire broke out at a gas station in Zaporizhzhia due to an enemy drone attack - OVA

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13119 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11539 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17190 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26745 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 57943 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55434 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32964 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59359 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106222 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164335 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13077 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45803 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 57897 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55407 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164317 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19338 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20090 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21810 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23797 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26464 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

A fire broke out at a gas station in Zaporizhzhia due to an enemy drone attack - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5530 views

As a result of an enemy drone strike in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out at a gas station, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. Also, the enemy carried out 461 shellings on 12 settlements in the region.

A fire broke out at a gas station in Zaporizhzhia due to an enemy drone attack - OVA

A fire broke out at a gas station in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out at a gas station as a result of an enemy drone strike. Thanks to the work of rescuers, the fire was quickly localized. Fortunately, there were no casualties here.

However, there were injuries: over the past day, a 42-year-old resident of the Zaporizhzhia district was injured in an attack by terrorist troops.

In addition, the occupiers carried out 461 shellings of 12 settlements in the region. Both frontline and rear communities came under enemy fire.

In particular, 23 air strikes were recorded on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Chervone and Malynivka. The enemy also actively used drones: 299 UAV strikes of various types hit Bilenske, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novodarivka and other villages.

The enemy fired 8 more times at Ukrainian positions and residential areas from multiple rocket launchers. 131 artillery strikes were recorded in the territories of Huliaipole, Kamyanske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Charivne and Shcherbaky.

According to preliminary data, at least 4 civilian infrastructure objects were damaged, including residential buildings and cars.

Reminder

A fire broke out in a nine-story building in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, after the shelling, and the city was de-energized. 

In Zaporizhzhia, the enemy shelled the residential sector: a fire broke out and the lights went out14.04.25, 07:01 • 4188 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79