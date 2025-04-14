A fire broke out at a gas station in Zaporizhzhia due to an enemy drone attack - OVA

A fire broke out at a gas station in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out at a gas station as a result of an enemy drone strike. Thanks to the work of rescuers, the fire was quickly localized. Fortunately, there were no casualties here.

However, there were injuries: over the past day, a 42-year-old resident of the Zaporizhzhia district was injured in an attack by terrorist troops.

In addition, the occupiers carried out 461 shellings of 12 settlements in the region. Both frontline and rear communities came under enemy fire.

In particular, 23 air strikes were recorded on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Chervone and Malynivka. The enemy also actively used drones: 299 UAV strikes of various types hit Bilenske, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novodarivka and other villages.

The enemy fired 8 more times at Ukrainian positions and residential areas from multiple rocket launchers. 131 artillery strikes were recorded in the territories of Huliaipole, Kamyanske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Charivne and Shcherbaky.

According to preliminary data, at least 4 civilian infrastructure objects were damaged, including residential buildings and cars.

Reminder

A fire broke out in a nine-story building in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, after the shelling, and the city was de-energized.

