In Zaporizhzhia, the enemy shelled the residential sector: a fire broke out and the lights went out

As a result of an enemy strike in the Zaporizhzhia region, power supply was lost and a fire broke out in a nine-story building. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

New consequences of the shelling have been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. The frontline town of Stepnohirsk was completely de-energized due to the occupiers' attack. Enemy shells hit the residential sector, which led to a fire in a nine-story building.

The incident occurred due to the arrival of cluster munitions, which caused the fire. It is important that there are no casualties among local residents.

