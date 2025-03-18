A fight broke out between seventh-graders in a gymnasium in Kyiv: police are conducting an investigation
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv police are checking information about a fight between students of a gymnasium in the Holosiivskyi district, which was discovered on social networks. The conflict between seventh-graders occurred a week ago, the reasons are being clarified.
A fight broke out between students of a gymnasium in Kyiv, a conflict between seventh-graders occurred a week ago, the reasons are being clarified, the GUNP in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
The police, as noted, are conducting an investigation into the fight that took place in one of the educational institutions of the Holosiivskyi district.
The police found out about the incident between the students of the gymnasium during the monitoring of social networks. Prior to this, no reports or statements regarding the specified event were received by the police, as indicated.
It was preliminarily established that the conflict between the seventh-graders took place a week ago. Its causes, as well as other circumstances, are currently being clarified by juvenile police officers who are communicating with underage participants in the conflict, their parents and the administration of the educational institution
