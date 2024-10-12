A farm caught fire due to a drone strike in Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with Shahed drones. A fire broke out on the territory of a farm as a result of a hit from one of the UAVs.
At night, a farm caught fire in Mykolaiv region due to a hit from an enemy drone. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
At night, the enemy attacked Snihurivka community with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. A fire broke out on the territory of a farm as a result of a UAV hit. In addition, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a UAV shot down by the air defense forces, dry grass caught fire in an open area outside the settlement. The fires were promptly extinguished. There were no casualties,
Details
It is also reported that tonight, on October 12, at 03:35 and 03:52, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones. There were no casualties.
