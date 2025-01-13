ukenru
A fact necessary for Ukraine's position: The GUR on captured representatives of the group from the DPRK

A fact necessary for Ukraine's position: The GUR on captured representatives of the group from the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30813 views

A representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the capture of North Korean soldiers. Experts are working with the prisoners and plan to use this incident in the interests of Ukraine.

The fact of confirmation of direct participants from North Korea is very necessary; at the same time, there is no information that would indicate the use of these military personnel on the territory of Ukraine . 

This was explained by a specialist of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin, reports UNN.

Ukraine was preparing to take action against North Korea's military, and now specialists are working with the captured DPRK soldiers. 

This is the right and necessary incident for Ukraine and for our position, which we will use to our advantage, said Yevhen Yerin, a representative of the DIU.

When asked how we can use the incident of the DPRK military capture in the interests of Ukraine, Yevhen Yerin answered the following:

In any case, this is interesting and necessary information that we can get. Plus, the very fact that we have confirmation of the direct participants from North Korea is also a very necessary fact for us. They are working with relevant specialists who understand this matter and who understand the peculiarities of North Korea and can do the best they can in the interests of Ukraine. 

- said a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
Image

The participation of the military personnel of this country has long been announced by the GUR, he recalled

We have been preparing. And not only we, but all the services involved in this process. And accordingly, we are ready, within the limits set by the legislation of Ukraine

 ,” Erin noted.

South Korea confirms the loss of at least 3 thousand DPRK soldiers in the war on the side of Russia13.01.25, 08:45 • 24135 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising