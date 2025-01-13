A fact necessary for Ukraine's position: The GUR on captured representatives of the group from the DPRK

The fact of confirmation of direct participants from North Korea is very necessary; at the same time, there is no information that would indicate the use of these military personnel on the territory of Ukraine .

This was explained by a specialist of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin, reports UNN.

Ukraine was preparing to take action against North Korea's military, and now specialists are working with the captured DPRK soldiers.

This is the right and necessary incident for Ukraine and for our position, which we will use to our advantage, said Yevhen Yerin, a representative of the DIU.

When asked how we can use the incident of the DPRK military capture in the interests of Ukraine, Yevhen Yerin answered the following:

In any case, this is interesting and necessary information that we can get. Plus, the very fact that we have confirmation of the direct participants from North Korea is also a very necessary fact for us. They are working with relevant specialists who understand this matter and who understand the peculiarities of North Korea and can do the best they can in the interests of Ukraine. - said a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The participation of the military personnel of this country has long been announced by the GUR, he recalled

We have been preparing. And not only we, but all the services involved in this process. And accordingly, we are ready, within the limits set by the legislation of Ukraine ,” Erin noted.

South Korea confirms the loss of at least 3 thousand DPRK soldiers in the war on the side of Russia