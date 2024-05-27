A drone was shot down near the Russian capital: what we learned
Kyiv • UNN
A drone was shot down in the Russian suburbs of Balashikha, according to eyewitnesses cited by the Baza Telegram channel, and emergency services are currently working at the scene.
A drone was shot down in the Russian suburbs . This is reported by the Telegram channel Baza, citing eyewitnesses, UNN reports.
"The drone was previously shot down over Balashikha. Operational officers are currently working at the scene," the statement said.
There is no official information yet.
