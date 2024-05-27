Fire breaks out in Russian port: grain terminal burns
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at a grain terminal in a port in the Rostov region of Russia, where a transportation belt caught fire.
In the Russian Rostov region, a fire broke out in a port, or rather, in a grain terminal, UNN reports with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.
"A port is on fire in the Rostov region. Local media report a fire in the port of Azov. According to them, a transportation belt in the grain terminal caught fire," the statement said.