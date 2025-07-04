$41.720.09
A decent peace deal is needed, Ukraine supports American proposals: Zelenskyy after conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 233 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, announced support for American proposals to achieve a decent peace deal. The situation at the front, air defense capabilities, joint production, and mutual procurement were discussed.

A decent peace deal is needed, Ukraine supports American proposals: Zelenskyy after conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, emphasized that a decent peace agreement is needed, and Kyiv supports American proposals, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy called the conversation with Trump very important and useful.

I congratulated President Trump and all the American people on Independence Day. We in Ukraine are grateful for all the support provided, which allows us to preserve people's lives and our independence. We have done a lot together with America and support all efforts to stop the killings and restore a normal, stable, dignified peace. A decent peace agreement is needed, and Ukraine supports American proposals.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Let's add

According to the Ukrainian leader, today they discussed the situation: Russian air strikes and, more broadly, the situation at the front.

President Trump is very well informed, thank you for this attention to Ukraine. We discussed air defense capabilities and agreed that we will work to increase sky protection. We agreed on a corresponding meeting of our teams.

- Zelenskyy added.

In addition, according to the Head of the Ukrainian state, they also discussed in detail the capabilities of the defense industry, and the possibilities of joint production.

We are ready for direct projects with America and believe that this is extremely necessary for security, especially regarding drones and relevant technologies. We discussed mutual purchases and investments. We exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and joint work with America and other partners.

- the President of Ukraine summarized.

Recall

The conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump seems to have taken place. The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reported that the "conversation between the Presidents," without specifying, was "very important and meaningful."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
