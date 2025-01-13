A deadly gas cylinder explosion in a restaurant in the Czech Republic: There are dead and injured

An explosion in a restaurant in the Czech Republic killed six people. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

The tragic incident occurred in the city of Most in the northwestern Czech Republic, where a propane-butane cylinder exploded in a local restaurant, setting the building ablaze.

According to official information, six people were killed and eight others sustained injuries of varying severity.

As a result of the incident, rescuers evacuated 30 people from the restaurant and nearby buildings. Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion may have been caused by a heater that overturned and ignited.

Emergency services were on the scene to eliminate the consequences of the tragedy and provide assistance to the victims. The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.