Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM • 17279 views
June 20, 01:11 PM • 54340 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 130051 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 125859 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 76175 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 90271 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 85986 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69246 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45860 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38534 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
A daily minute of silence will be displayed as a timer on the smartphone screen in the “Kyiv Digital” app

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The mobile application "Kyiv Digital" has added a new feature — a minute of silence timer displayed on the smartphone screen. iOS and Android users can activate a reminder about the minute of silence.

The Kyiv Digital mobile application has introduced a new function to honor the memory of those killed in the war in the form of a timer on the smartphone screen. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) with reference to Kyiv Digital, informs UNN.

A new function has appeared in the Kyiv Digital mobile application to honor the memory of those killed in the war: now the daily minute of silence is displayed as a timer directly on the smartphone screen.

- the post says.

iOS users can activate reminders in the app and allow Live Activity in phone settings. In particular, a notification will be sent daily at 8:55 AM, and at 9:00 AM, a countdown for the minute of silence will appear.

At the same time, on Android, to receive an interactive reminder on the screen, you need to allow access to the alarm in the system settings and also enable this function in the application. It is noted that the reminder at 8:55 AM is optional.

In addition, for iPhone owners, Live Activity now displays the status of an air raid or its cancellation even on the locked screen.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
