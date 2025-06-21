A daily minute of silence will be displayed as a timer on the smartphone screen in the “Kyiv Digital” app

The Kyiv Digital mobile application has introduced a new function to honor the memory of those killed in the war in the form of a timer on the smartphone screen. This is reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) with reference to Kyiv Digital, informs UNN.

A new function has appeared in the Kyiv Digital mobile application to honor the memory of those killed in the war: now the daily minute of silence is displayed as a timer directly on the smartphone screen. - the post says.

iOS users can activate reminders in the app and allow Live Activity in phone settings. In particular, a notification will be sent daily at 8:55 AM, and at 9:00 AM, a countdown for the minute of silence will appear.

At the same time, on Android, to receive an interactive reminder on the screen, you need to allow access to the alarm in the system settings and also enable this function in the application. It is noted that the reminder at 8:55 AM is optional.

In addition, for iPhone owners, Live Activity now displays the status of an air raid or its cancellation even on the locked screen.

