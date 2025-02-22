A crossing guard was killed in Boryspil district due to the fall of an enemy drone - Ukrzaliznytsia

An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the Boryspil district, tragically killing a crossing guard. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

We sincerely condole with the family and will definitely support them - the statement said.

At the moment, train traffic on this section has been resumed, but speeds are being reduced to ensure safety. Trains are running according to the approved schedule.

Recall

A UAV wreckage was recorded falling in Solomyansky district of Kyiv, and a 60-year-old man was killed in Boryspil district as a result of an enemy attack.

Drone attack: drone debris falls in Kyiv, one person killed in Boryspil district