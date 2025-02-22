Drone attack: drone debris falls in Kyiv, one person killed in Boryspil district

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24413 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44374 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 86622 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51331 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111241 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98202 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112156 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116604 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149491 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115127 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93425 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50552 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106166 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 61757 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 46761 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 86822 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111264 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149503 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140400 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172886 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 19812 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 46761 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132899 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134784 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163225 views
Drone attack: drone debris falls in Kyiv, one person killed in Boryspil district

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54671 views

The fall of UAV debris was recorded in the Solomiansky district of Kyiv, a 60-year-old man died in the Boryspil district as a result of an enemy attack.

In Kyiv, debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle was recorded falling in the Solomiansky district, and a 60-year-old man died in a hostile attack in the Boryspil district. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

Wreckage of a UAV crashed in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. Emergency services are on their way to the scene

- the statement said.

Information about the victims is currently being clarified. However, it is known that a fire broke out in the territory of a private building and there is damage.

Meanwhile, in the Boryspil district, a 60-year-old man died as a result of a hostile UAV attack. The tragedy occurred at a railway crossing, and death occurred before the arrival of medics.

Also, a warehouse caught fire as a result of the attack.

Rescuers are working to eliminate the fire.

In Kyiv, the windows of a residential high-rise building and an educational institution located near the site of the explosions were damaged.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating in the capital and Kyiv region.

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: air defense is working21.02.25, 23:17 • 32216 views

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

