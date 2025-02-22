Drone attack: drone debris falls in Kyiv, one person killed in Boryspil district

In Kyiv, debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle was recorded falling in the Solomiansky district, and a 60-year-old man died in a hostile attack in the Boryspil district. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

Wreckage of a UAV crashed in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. Emergency services are on their way to the scene - the statement said.

Information about the victims is currently being clarified. However, it is known that a fire broke out in the territory of a private building and there is damage.

Meanwhile, in the Boryspil district, a 60-year-old man died as a result of a hostile UAV attack. The tragedy occurred at a railway crossing, and death occurred before the arrival of medics.

Also, a warehouse caught fire as a result of the attack.

Rescuers are working to eliminate the fire.

In Kyiv, the windows of a residential high-rise building and an educational institution located near the site of the explosions were damaged.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating in the capital and Kyiv region.

