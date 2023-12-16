Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions are heard in Kyiv and the region, air defense is operating. An air alert has been declared in the region. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Air defense is operating in the capital. Another group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv Klitschko wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched at least five groups of attack drones.

In particular, several groups of "Shahed" were spotted in the Lubny district of Poltava region, flying westward. Strike UAVs have also been observed in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, a part of the "Shahed" are flying in the direction of Kirovohrad region, as well as from Kherson region in the direction of Mykolaiv region.

Drones have also been spotted flying from the eastern part of Chernihiv region in the western direction.

Air raid alerts are currently being sounded in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

