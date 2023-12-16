ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 11282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 32626 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 22484 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104589 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 87949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111114 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116390 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145413 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115065 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169058 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense is working

Kyiv  •  UNN

 130835 views

Explosions were heard in Kyiv due to the activation of air defense systems amid an air raid triggered by groups of Russian-launched attack drones.

Explosions are heard in Kyiv and the region, air defense is operating. An air alert has been declared in the region. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Air defense is operating in the capital. Another group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv

 Klitschko wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched at least five groups of attack drones.

  • In particular, several groups of "Shahed" were spotted in the Lubny district of Poltava region, flying westward. Strike UAVs have also been observed in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • In addition, a part of the "Shahed" are flying in the direction of Kirovohrad region, as well as from Kherson region in the direction of Mykolaiv region.
  • Drones have also been spotted flying from the eastern part of Chernihiv region in the western direction. 

Air raid alerts are currently being sounded in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

