A column of thick black smoke was spotted near an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd: what is known

Residents of Russia's Volgograd report a column of thick black smoke in the area of the oil refinery, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Astra.

Details

Earlier, Rosaviatsia informed about temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft at the airport. An air raid alert was declared in the city.

Local Telegram channels, however, write that a "planned discharge of oil products for further repair of tanks" is taking place. "And ambulances are also rushing there because of a planned discharge?", "And fire trucks are rushing there as part of a plan or were they forgotten to be warned?" - readers write in the comments.

Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard

Information is being clarified.

It should be recalled that on August 14, the Volgograd oil refinery was attacked by drones.