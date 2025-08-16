$41.450.00
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 11773 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 17487 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 21562 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM • 33533 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 172474 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 170085 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 125725 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 115013 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 100964 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 263154 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 227852 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 233623 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 245240 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 326772 views
A column of thick black smoke was spotted near an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Residents of Volgograd report a column of thick black smoke in the area of the oil refinery, and Rosaviatsia has restricted the airport's operations. Local Telegram channels claim that this is a planned discharge of petroleum products.

A column of thick black smoke was spotted near an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd: what is known

Residents of Russia's Volgograd report a column of thick black smoke in the area of the oil refinery, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel Astra.

Details

Earlier, Rosaviatsia informed about temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft at the airport. An air raid alert was declared in the city.

Local Telegram channels, however, write that a "planned discharge of oil products for further repair of tanks" is taking place. "And ambulances are also rushing there because of a planned discharge?", "And fire trucks are rushing there as part of a plan or were they forgotten to be warned?" - readers write in the comments.

Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard15.08.25, 05:24 • 116416 views

Information is being clarified.

It should be recalled that on August 14, the Volgograd oil refinery was attacked by drones.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle