A clear signal to the United States — Zelenskyy said Russia struck a Coca-Cola plant

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had struck a Coca-Cola plant, adding that this was a clear signal to the United States. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today, the Russians used a drone to strike the Coca-Cola plant; Coca-Cola has now become such an enemy to them that they are burning it with their Shaheds. A clear Russian signal to America—the Russians cannot fail to know that this is an American enterprise. There will also be our asymmetric operations in response to this Russian tactic - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that airlines using Russian airspace continue to pay attention to the real situation and the real danger.

Today there are new signals from airlines regarding this, and we confirm that Russian skies, because of Russia's own war, have become a space for drones rather than civilian aircraft. Drones are a concrete reality, unlike the words of Russian officials who are trying to reassure airlines. It is better to care about safety and protect lives - Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

As a result of Russia's attacks on the capital, the number of injured in the Darnytskyi district rose to six, while in the Holosiivskyi district a high-rise building was hit and a fire broke out.

Dnipro, Kyiv, and region: eighth day of Russia’s drone attack left more than dozen people injured