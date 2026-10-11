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A catastrophic Category 4 hurricane is bearing down on Mexico, with winds reaching 240 km/h

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Hurricane Simon has reached Category 4 and moved closer to Mexico’s coast. It threatens Puerto Vallarta with flooding, landslides, and waves.

A catastrophic Category 4 hurricane is bearing down on Mexico, with winds reaching 240 km/h

The powerful Hurricane "Simon" approached Mexico’s Pacific coast on October 11, threatening popular resorts and coastal cities. The storm reached Category 4 strength, with winds of 240 km/h. Associated Press reported this, citing the U.S. National Hurricane Center, writes UNN.

Details

The storm’s center was approximately 175 kilometers from Cabo Corrientes in the morning and was moving northwest at 9 km/h. Forecasters are still unable to determine exactly whether the hurricane will make landfall.

"Simon" poses a particular danger to the Puerto Vallarta area, a popular tourist resort. In nearby mountain communities, many residential buildings may be unable to withstand the storm’s destructive force.

Forecasters warn of catastrophic consequences

We expect catastrophic wind and storm-surge impacts that pose a threat to life along Mexico’s west-central coast

— said U.S. National Hurricane Center specialist Philippe Papin.

According to forecasts, heavy rainfall could cause dangerous flooding and landslides in mountainous areas. Coastal communities are also threatened by high waves and storm surges.

Meteorologists note that the hurricane is moving slowly and remains over the ocean, so it may retain extremely great strength as it approaches the Mexican coast.

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Stepan Haftko

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