A catastrophic Category 4 hurricane is bearing down on Mexico, with winds reaching 240 km/h
Kyiv • UNN
Hurricane Simon has reached Category 4 and moved closer to Mexico’s coast. It threatens Puerto Vallarta with flooding, landslides, and waves.
The powerful Hurricane "Simon" approached Mexico’s Pacific coast on October 11, threatening popular resorts and coastal cities. The storm reached Category 4 strength, with winds of 240 km/h. Associated Press reported this, citing the U.S. National Hurricane Center, writes UNN.
Details
The storm’s center was approximately 175 kilometers from Cabo Corrientes in the morning and was moving northwest at 9 km/h. Forecasters are still unable to determine exactly whether the hurricane will make landfall.
"Simon" poses a particular danger to the Puerto Vallarta area, a popular tourist resort. In nearby mountain communities, many residential buildings may be unable to withstand the storm’s destructive force.
Forecasters warn of catastrophic consequences
We expect catastrophic wind and storm-surge impacts that pose a threat to life along Mexico’s west-central coast
According to forecasts, heavy rainfall could cause dangerous flooding and landslides in mountainous areas. Coastal communities are also threatened by high waves and storm surges.
Meteorologists note that the hurricane is moving slowly and remains over the ocean, so it may retain extremely great strength as it approaches the Mexican coast.
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