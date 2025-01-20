Cafe caught fire in Sumy: a teenager was injured

A fire broke out in a cafe in Sumy, allegedly due to a gas cylinder depressurization, injuring one person, the State Emergency Service in Sumy region reported, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers received a report of a fire in a cafe on Kharkivska Street in Sumy on January 19, at 12:09.

"Visitors and staff left the danger zone on their own. The fire started in the kitchen. Heavy smoke quickly engulfed two floors of the commercial premises," the SES said.

The firefighters had to work in breathing apparatus. The rescuers took the oxygen cylinders out of the burning room in time to prevent them from exploding.

The fire was localized at 12:54, and was eliminated at 14:22.

"A man born in 2008 was injured as a result of the incident. According to preliminary information, the fire was probably caused by a gas cylinder depressurization, which led to further combustion," the SES said.

