02:39 PM • 101337 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102322 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110311 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112957 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134574 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104377 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137491 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103836 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113482 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117016 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122130 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 76852 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 117146 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 50369 views
02:48 PM • 52487 views
02:39 PM • 101337 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134574 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137491 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 168728 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158379 views
03:20 PM • 35500 views
02:48 PM • 52487 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 117146 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122130 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 140995 views
Cafe caught fire in Sumy: a teenager was injured

Cafe caught fire in Sumy: a teenager was injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27158 views

A fire broke out in a cafe on Kharkivska Street in Sumy due to a gas cylinder depressurization. Rescuers evacuated the oxygen cylinders and extinguished the fire, and one person born in 2008 was injured.

A fire broke out in a cafe in Sumy, allegedly due to a gas cylinder depressurization, injuring one person, the State Emergency Service in Sumy region reported, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers received a report of a fire in a cafe on Kharkivska Street in Sumy on January 19, at 12:09.

"Visitors and staff left the danger zone on their own. The fire started in the kitchen. Heavy smoke quickly engulfed two floors of the commercial premises," the SES said.

The firefighters had to work in breathing apparatus. The rescuers took the oxygen cylinders out of the burning room in time to prevent them from exploding.

The fire was localized at 12:54, and was eliminated at 14:22.

"A man born in 2008 was injured as a result of the incident. According to preliminary information, the fire was probably caused by a gas cylinder depressurization, which led to further combustion," the SES said.

Fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex near Kyiv, there is an injured - SES

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

