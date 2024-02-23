A building in Dnipro was hit by russian drones: 4 wounded, others under rubble
Kyiv • UNN
A multi-storey building in Dnipro was struck by Iranian Shahed drones, injuring 4 people and trapping others under the rubble as rescuers work to find survivors.
In Dnipro, the enemy hit a multi-storey building with shaheds. So far, 4 people have been injured, and there are still people under the rubble. A search operation is underway.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with shaheeds.
A multi-storey building in Dnipro was hit.
According to preliminary information, 4 people were injured.
There are people under the rubble.
The search operation is ongoing.
