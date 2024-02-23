A building in Dnipro was hit by russian drones: 4 wounded, others under rubble

In Dnipro, the enemy hit a multi-storey building with shaheds. So far, 4 people have been injured, and there are still people under the rubble. A search operation is underway.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with shaheeds.

A multi-storey building in Dnipro was hit.

According to preliminary information, 4 people were injured.

There are people under the rubble.

The search operation is ongoing.

