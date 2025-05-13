$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

A 30-day ceasefire will not stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine and will not help the Russians - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1830 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a 30-day ceasefire will not stop the transfer of Western weapons to Ukraine. The main American supplies have been in Europe for months, and this process cannot be stopped.

A 30-day ceasefire will not stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine and will not help the Russians - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a 30-day truce will not stop the transfer of Western weapons. This will not help the Russians, the head of state said during a briefing, UNN writes.

Details

A 30-day period will not be enough for anyone to fully recover. Russia says it wants no supplies at this time, etc. But supplies don't go that way. It won't help anyone, and it won't help the "Russians"

- explained the president.

He added that the main American supplies have been in Europe for months and this process cannot be stopped. The Russians also understand this.

What kind of supplies will stop? They have been in Europe for months. This or that equipment, this or that weapon. This is not a secret even for the "Russians". They understand this

- the head of state noted.

According to Zelenskyy, one way or another, all the weapons that came out of the United States continue to arrive. In this regard, a 30-day truce will not help the Russians.

What came out of the United States of America six months ago comes in one way or another. So it won't help. This can be said by people who do not understand the formats of arms supply

- said Zelenskyy.

Finally, he added that everything Ukraine needs has already crossed the border and is in warehouses.

As for the ban on crossing the border with certain types of weapons, it does not work that way. What we need - everything is already in our warehouses

- the president emphasized.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that only a ceasefire will allow to discuss all other elements of ending the war. He added that only after the political will of the leaders is there any sense in negotiations in the format of working groups.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

