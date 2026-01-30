A 27-year-old resident of Sumy region died as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack, another woman was injured - OVA

$42.850.08
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 1458 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 6538 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 12579 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 15384 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 17887 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 19870 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 23992 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM • 31685 views
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Exclusive
January 30, 06:30 AM • 36102 views
Is NATO possible without the US, and what role will Ukraine play in such a scenario?
January 29, 11:28 PM • 42392 views
Trump declares national emergency in US over Cuban threat, introduces new tariff system
Popular news
Driving into oncoming lane and fatal accident: Voznesensk mayor detained after road accidentPhotoJanuary 30, 08:38 AM • 36880 views
Wave of "mineings" swept through Kyiv and regionsJanuary 30, 09:47 AM • 22802 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 17341 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 15523 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 15075 views
Publications
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 4798 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future01:45 PM • 11966 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation12:58 PM • 15186 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 76309 views
T-connectors, power banks, gas cylinders: SES warned about the most dangerous devices during blackoutsJanuary 29, 04:36 PM • 61287 views
UNN Lite
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 508 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 4034 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideo01:24 PM • 8456 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 15618 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 17436 views
A 27-year-old resident of Sumy region died as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack, another woman was injured - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

A 27-year-old resident of Sumy region died from a Russian FPV drone attack, and a 63-year-old woman was hospitalized with injuries. The deceased had returned to the Yunakivka community after evacuation.

A 27-year-old resident of Sumy region died as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack, another woman was injured - OVA

On Friday, January 30, a 27-year-old resident of Sumy region died as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack. Also, a 63-year-old woman was injured in the Velyka Pysarivka community as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, unfortunately, a 27-year-old resident of Sumy region died as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack. The woman had previously been evacuated to a safer territory, but later returned to the Yunakivka community," Hryhorov said.

He added that on the same day, a 63-year-old woman was injured in the Velyka Pysarivka community as a result of a Russian drone attack. She was hospitalized with injuries. Necessary medical care is being provided.

Hryhorov urged residents of Sumy region not to neglect safety and not to return to dangerous territories.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to strengthen protection against Russian drones in cities such as Kherson, Nikopol, and border communities of Sumy region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine