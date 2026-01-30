A 27-year-old resident of Sumy region died as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack, another woman was injured - OVA

On Friday, January 30, a 27-year-old resident of Sumy region died as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack. Also, a 63-year-old woman was injured in the Velyka Pysarivka community as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, unfortunately, a 27-year-old resident of Sumy region died as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack. The woman had previously been evacuated to a safer territory, but later returned to the Yunakivka community," Hryhorov said.

He added that on the same day, a 63-year-old woman was injured in the Velyka Pysarivka community as a result of a Russian drone attack. She was hospitalized with injuries. Necessary medical care is being provided.

Hryhorov urged residents of Sumy region not to neglect safety and not to return to dangerous territories.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to strengthen protection against Russian drones in cities such as Kherson, Nikopol, and border communities of Sumy region.